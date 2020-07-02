All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:25 AM

1103 West 24th Street

1103 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1103 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Sitting around 290 10 610 highway with Great Location have easy access on both downtown area, quiet and friendly community, internal gated home with provide build in ADT equipments.

(RLNE4797537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 West 24th Street have any available units?
1103 West 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1103 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 West 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1103 West 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1103 West 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1103 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1103 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 West 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 West 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 West 24th Street has units with air conditioning.

