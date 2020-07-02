1102 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018 Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; fence will be installed in backyard; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 W 34th St have any available units?
1102 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 W 34th St have?
Some of 1102 W 34th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 1102 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 1102 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 W 34th St has units with dishwashers.
