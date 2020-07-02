All apartments in Houston
1102 W 34th St

1102 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; fence will be installed in backyard; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 W 34th St have any available units?
1102 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 W 34th St have?
Some of 1102 W 34th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 1102 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 1102 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 1102 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 W 34th St has units with dishwashers.

