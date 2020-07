Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Minutes away from Discovery Green, Buffalo Bayou, the Theater/Arts District, Downtown Houston. New Roof with solar fan, Updated Kitchen and Bath with new Granite counter top and fixture. New stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are also included. New ceiling fans in all bedroom and front porch. Bamboo/travertine floor throughout the house. Gated patio in front!