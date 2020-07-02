All apartments in Houston
11015 Southview Street
11015 Southview Street

11015 Southview Street · No Longer Available
Location

11015 Southview Street, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering a $105 month concession off the $1,275 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,170!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a view to the dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Southview Street have any available units?
11015 Southview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11015 Southview Street have?
Some of 11015 Southview Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Southview Street currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Southview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Southview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11015 Southview Street is pet friendly.
Does 11015 Southview Street offer parking?
Yes, 11015 Southview Street offers parking.
Does 11015 Southview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 Southview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Southview Street have a pool?
No, 11015 Southview Street does not have a pool.
Does 11015 Southview Street have accessible units?
No, 11015 Southview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Southview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 Southview Street does not have units with dishwashers.

