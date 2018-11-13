All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

11015 Fern Terrace Drive

11015 Fern Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11015 Fern Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2 bath 2161 sq. ft. one story home in Houston, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Inviting kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Cozy breakfast area and formal dining room! Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Nice backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive have any available units?
11015 Fern Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive have?
Some of 11015 Fern Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Fern Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Fern Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Fern Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11015 Fern Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 11015 Fern Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 Fern Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 11015 Fern Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 11015 Fern Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Fern Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 Fern Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

