All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1100 W Dallas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1100 W Dallas St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:07 AM

1100 W Dallas St

1100 West Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5690624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W Dallas St have any available units?
1100 W Dallas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1100 W Dallas St currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W Dallas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W Dallas St pet-friendly?
No, 1100 W Dallas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1100 W Dallas St offer parking?
No, 1100 W Dallas St does not offer parking.
Does 1100 W Dallas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 W Dallas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W Dallas St have a pool?
Yes, 1100 W Dallas St has a pool.
Does 1100 W Dallas St have accessible units?
No, 1100 W Dallas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W Dallas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W Dallas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 W Dallas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 W Dallas St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston