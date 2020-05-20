All apartments in Houston
Location

1100 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing and Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. It is furnished , includes washer/dryer and move is in ready! The location is great with a short commute to Grocery stores, Restaurants, Entertainment, The Galleria and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1100 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 1100 Augusta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1100 Augusta Drive offer parking?
No, 1100 Augusta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Augusta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Augusta Drive have a pool?
No, 1100 Augusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.

