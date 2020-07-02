Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10978 Fairland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10978 Fairland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10978 Fairland Drive
10978 Fairland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10978 Fairland Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home! Completely redone interior and exterior! Must have! Please call today to schedule your appointment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10978 Fairland Drive have any available units?
10978 Fairland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10978 Fairland Drive have?
Some of 10978 Fairland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10978 Fairland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10978 Fairland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10978 Fairland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10978 Fairland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10978 Fairland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10978 Fairland Drive offers parking.
Does 10978 Fairland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10978 Fairland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10978 Fairland Drive have a pool?
No, 10978 Fairland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10978 Fairland Drive have accessible units?
No, 10978 Fairland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10978 Fairland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10978 Fairland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston