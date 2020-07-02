Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 109 E 23rd Street.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
109 E 23rd Street
109 East 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
109 East 23rd Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
garage
recently renovated
oven
oven
recently renovated
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath available in Milroy Place. Nicely updated. Easy access into Houston. Send in your applications today.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 E 23rd Street have any available units?
109 E 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 109 E 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 E 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 E 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 109 E 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 E 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 109 E 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 109 E 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 E 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 109 E 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 E 23rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
