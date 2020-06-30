10857 Braes Bend Drive, Houston, TX 77071 Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nice and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a split floor plan for privacy. It is conveniently located close many freeways and offers easy access to downtown and the medical center. Gated community. Schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
