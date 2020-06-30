All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

10857 Braes Bend Drive

10857 Braes Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10857 Braes Bend Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nice and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a split floor plan for privacy. It is conveniently located close many freeways and offers easy access to downtown and the medical center. Gated community. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10857 Braes Bend Drive have any available units?
10857 Braes Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10857 Braes Bend Drive have?
Some of 10857 Braes Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10857 Braes Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10857 Braes Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10857 Braes Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10857 Braes Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10857 Braes Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 10857 Braes Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10857 Braes Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10857 Braes Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10857 Braes Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 10857 Braes Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10857 Braes Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 10857 Braes Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10857 Braes Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10857 Braes Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

