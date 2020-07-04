Rent Calculator
10815 Odyssey Court
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:01 AM
10815 Odyssey Court
10815 Odyssey Court
No Longer Available
Location
10815 Odyssey Court, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- JUNE 1ST MOVE IN!! DESIRABLE CORNER LOT IN PRIME LOCATION. WOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILING AND A LOW MAINTENANCE PATIO STYLE LINING. THIS WON'T LAST LONG! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!
(RLNE4782453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10815 Odyssey Court have any available units?
10815 Odyssey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10815 Odyssey Court currently offering any rent specials?
10815 Odyssey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 Odyssey Court pet-friendly?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10815 Odyssey Court offer parking?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court does not offer parking.
Does 10815 Odyssey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 Odyssey Court have a pool?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court does not have a pool.
Does 10815 Odyssey Court have accessible units?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 Odyssey Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10815 Odyssey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10815 Odyssey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
