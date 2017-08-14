All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:44 AM

10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101

10811 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10811 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77042
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
West Chase Condominium - WELCOME HOME! Pristinely maintained, gated complex with two pools and tennis court. This upstairs unit has a balcony overlooking the pool and a huge loft with full bath. Use the extra space upstairs as a study, playroom, or bedroom. Newer stainless fridge, convenient stackable w/d, fireplace, and endless natural lighting. Conveniently located near Beltway 8, shopping, and restaurants. All appliances included- dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer, fridge. Generous closets with additional keyed storage space. Ready for immediate move in!

(RLNE5244306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 have any available units?
10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 have?
Some of 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 offer parking?
No, 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 does not offer parking.
Does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston