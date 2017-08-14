10811 Richmond Ave Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

West Chase Condominium - WELCOME HOME! Pristinely maintained, gated complex with two pools and tennis court. This upstairs unit has a balcony overlooking the pool and a huge loft with full bath. Use the extra space upstairs as a study, playroom, or bedroom. Newer stainless fridge, convenient stackable w/d, fireplace, and endless natural lighting. Conveniently located near Beltway 8, shopping, and restaurants. All appliances included- dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer, fridge. Generous closets with additional keyed storage space. Ready for immediate move in!



(RLNE5244306)