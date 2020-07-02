Rent Calculator
10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:15 PM
1 of 22
10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B
10803 Sugar Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10803 Sugar Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice two bedroom 1.5 bath with a single garage. - Nice two bedroom 1.5 bath with a single garage.
(RLNE5127906)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B have any available units?
10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B currently offering any rent specials?
10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B is pet friendly.
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B offer parking?
Yes, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B offers parking.
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B have a pool?
No, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B does not have a pool.
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B have accessible units?
No, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 10803 SUGAR HILL DRIVE #B does not have units with air conditioning.
