Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:13 PM

10800 Kipp Way Dr

10800 Kipp Way Street · No Longer Available
Location

10800 Kipp Way Street, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Alief/Houston 
Houston 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $742

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 920

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10800 Kipp Way Dr have any available units?
10800 Kipp Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10800 Kipp Way Dr have?
Some of 10800 Kipp Way Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10800 Kipp Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10800 Kipp Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10800 Kipp Way Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10800 Kipp Way Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10800 Kipp Way Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10800 Kipp Way Dr offers parking.
Does 10800 Kipp Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10800 Kipp Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10800 Kipp Way Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10800 Kipp Way Dr has a pool.
Does 10800 Kipp Way Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 10800 Kipp Way Dr has accessible units.
Does 10800 Kipp Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10800 Kipp Way Dr has units with dishwashers.

