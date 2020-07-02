All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10727 Clear Arbor Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10727 Clear Arbor Ln
Last updated June 30 2019 at 3:07 AM

10727 Clear Arbor Ln

10727 Clear Arbor Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10727 Clear Arbor Ln, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy access to Beltway and 45. Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. Large Master bedroom downstairs, Tile throughout first floor, spacious living room and kitchen area, Lots of counter space, Large game room upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln have any available units?
10727 Clear Arbor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10727 Clear Arbor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10727 Clear Arbor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10727 Clear Arbor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln offer parking?
No, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln have a pool?
No, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln have accessible units?
No, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10727 Clear Arbor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10727 Clear Arbor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Arbor Point
18142 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive
Houston, TX 77064

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston