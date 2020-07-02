All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10714 Silkwood

10714 Silkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10714 Silkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
**Application pending**. Ready to move in - If you have excellent rental history this house is for you! There will be a credit check required and good rental history verification required. Double security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10714 Silkwood have any available units?
10714 Silkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10714 Silkwood have?
Some of 10714 Silkwood's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10714 Silkwood currently offering any rent specials?
10714 Silkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10714 Silkwood pet-friendly?
No, 10714 Silkwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10714 Silkwood offer parking?
Yes, 10714 Silkwood offers parking.
Does 10714 Silkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10714 Silkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10714 Silkwood have a pool?
No, 10714 Silkwood does not have a pool.
Does 10714 Silkwood have accessible units?
No, 10714 Silkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 10714 Silkwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10714 Silkwood has units with dishwashers.

