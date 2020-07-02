All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

10694 HAZELHURST DR

10694 Hazelhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10694 Hazelhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mr or Miss Clean could live here! - Freshly updated 2 bedroom Townhouse Condo. with appliances furnished. Easy Access to Beltway 8. New carpet, new bath tub & tile, and fresh paint. Clean and ready for move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10694 HAZELHURST DR have any available units?
10694 HAZELHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10694 HAZELHURST DR have?
Some of 10694 HAZELHURST DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10694 HAZELHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
10694 HAZELHURST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10694 HAZELHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 10694 HAZELHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10694 HAZELHURST DR offer parking?
Yes, 10694 HAZELHURST DR offers parking.
Does 10694 HAZELHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10694 HAZELHURST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10694 HAZELHURST DR have a pool?
No, 10694 HAZELHURST DR does not have a pool.
Does 10694 HAZELHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 10694 HAZELHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10694 HAZELHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10694 HAZELHURST DR does not have units with dishwashers.

