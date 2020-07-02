10694 HAZELHURST DR

10694 Hazelhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77043 Spring Branch West
bathtub
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mr or Miss Clean could live here! - Freshly updated 2 bedroom Townhouse Condo. with appliances furnished. Easy Access to Beltway 8. New carpet, new bath tub & tile, and fresh paint. Clean and ready for move in!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5554472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
