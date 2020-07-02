10694 HAZELHURST DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Mr or Miss Clean could live here! - Freshly updated 2 bedroom Townhouse Condo. with appliances furnished. Easy Access to Beltway 8. New carpet, new bath tub & tile, and fresh paint. Clean and ready for move in!



No Pets Allowed



