10630 Clearview Villa Pl

Amenities

SO excited to introduce our beautiful home! Hear yourself say WOW when you enter this sanctuary!



NEW LUXURIOUS FURNITURE and NEWLY RENOVATED



MINIMUM 3 days rental. cleaning fee applies to all. Rates can vary depending on dates. Location shown on map is about a mile away for security reasons.



*Two-car garage.



*3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths

--Master bedroom has queen-size bed/dresser/set

--Second bedroom on ground level has queen-size bed

--Third room serves as an office as well with a convertible sofa that opens into a 3/4 full-size bed (good for an average responsible or two kids). Extra twin mattress and air-beds provided for additional sleeping space.



*Wood and tiled flooring



*Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.



*Large size high-end washer-dryer. Two TVs incl 55 with cable.



*High speed wireless internet WIFI



*Gourmet equipped kitchen with microwave/oven, stove, dishwasher new dual coffee maker, blender...



*Master bath features double sinks, separate shower, GARDEN JACUZZI TUB, granite counters



*Balcony with patio furniture



*Adorable back yard to sit back and relax as well as nice GAS GRILL for barbecues!



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!



*2 miles (5 mins) from Fannin South rail station park n ride



*Hospital district is 3 miles away.



*NRG Stadium (2 miles away)



*Museum District (5 miles away)



Also close to downtown and other main activity hubs such as

*George Brown Convention Center

*The Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, BBVA Compass Bank Stadium.

*The Theater District

*University of Houston, Rice University.



And for shopping, chic areas of the Rice Village, Highland Village and Galleria Shopping centers. Also nearby Memorial Park, Greenway Plaza, Uptown Park, Montrose Area and many restaurants



Houses of worship nearby within 5 miles:

(friendly) All major denominations

(friendly) Congregation Beth Yeshurun.

(Islam) Almeda Masjid



Airports: Intercontinental (IAH) - 23 miles, Hobb