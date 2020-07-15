Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707
10555 Turtlewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10555 Turtlewood Court, Houston, TX 77072
Alief
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4346977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 have any available units?
10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 currently offering any rent specials?
10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 pet-friendly?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 offer parking?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 does not offer parking.
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 have a pool?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 does not have a pool.
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 have accessible units?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 does not have accessible units.
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10555 Turtlewood Ct, #707 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston