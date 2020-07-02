All apartments in Houston
10410 Buffum Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:23 PM

10410 Buffum Street

10410 Buffum Street · No Longer Available
Location

10410 Buffum Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1250 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $129 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1121.

A charming 4 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove and a lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 Buffum Street have any available units?
10410 Buffum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10410 Buffum Street have?
Some of 10410 Buffum Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 Buffum Street currently offering any rent specials?
10410 Buffum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 Buffum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10410 Buffum Street is pet friendly.
Does 10410 Buffum Street offer parking?
No, 10410 Buffum Street does not offer parking.
Does 10410 Buffum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10410 Buffum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 Buffum Street have a pool?
No, 10410 Buffum Street does not have a pool.
Does 10410 Buffum Street have accessible units?
No, 10410 Buffum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 Buffum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10410 Buffum Street does not have units with dishwashers.

