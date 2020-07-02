10410 Buffum Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1250 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $129 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1121.



A charming 4 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove and a lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



