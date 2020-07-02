10410 Buffum Street

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1250 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $129 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1121.
A charming 4 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas burning stove and a lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.