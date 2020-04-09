1038 Ashland

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4c4513092 ---- Completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit in a large classic style mansion. All the look of a classic home with modern amenities. Very conveniently located in the heart of the Heights within walking distance of world famous Lola's. Just 10 minutes to downtown and midtown, and 15 minutes from the Galleria area.,Quick access to I-10, I-45, and I-610. Free full service laundry service included. Brand new wood floors. Brand new, stainless steel appliances. Brand new cabinets and quartz counter-tops. Pet friendly This property is near 11th St between Heights Blvd and Shepherd Dr, and smack in the cultural center of the Heights, Houston's hottest market. Off the main drag on a quiet street. Assigned parking as well as ample space for street parking. Additional storage available as well.