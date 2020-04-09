All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1038 Ashland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1038 Ashland
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:16 PM

1038 Ashland

1038 Ashland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1038 Ashland Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4c4513092 ---- Completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit in a large classic style mansion. All the look of a classic home with modern amenities. Very conveniently located in the heart of the Heights within walking distance of world famous Lola's. Just 10 minutes to downtown and midtown, and 15 minutes from the Galleria area.,Quick access to I-10, I-45, and I-610. Free full service laundry service included. Brand new wood floors. Brand new, stainless steel appliances. Brand new cabinets and quartz counter-tops. Pet friendly This property is near 11th St between Heights Blvd and Shepherd Dr, and smack in the cultural center of the Heights, Houston's hottest market. Off the main drag on a quiet street. Assigned parking as well as ample space for street parking. Additional storage available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Ashland have any available units?
1038 Ashland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Ashland have?
Some of 1038 Ashland's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Ashland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Ashland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Ashland is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Ashland offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Ashland offers parking.
Does 1038 Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Ashland have a pool?
No, 1038 Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Ashland have accessible units?
No, 1038 Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Ashland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Ashland does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston