All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10359 Briar Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
/
10359 Briar Forest Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:50 PM
10359 Briar Forest Drive
10359 Briar Forest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10359 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Come see this elegant townhouse in the energy corridor. Landlord will provide Washer & Dryer upon request
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10359 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
10359 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10359 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 10359 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10359 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10359 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10359 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10359 Briar Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10359 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 10359 Briar Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10359 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10359 Briar Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10359 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 10359 Briar Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10359 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10359 Briar Forest Drive has accessible units.
Does 10359 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10359 Briar Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
