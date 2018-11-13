Rent Calculator
Last updated June 28 2019 at 9:59 PM
10350 Hammerly Blvd
10350 Hammerly Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
10350 Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Shadows
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome. New wood tile floors, fresh paint, new appliances and fixtures with bathroom upgrades. This home is a must see and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd have any available units?
10350 Hammerly Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10350 Hammerly Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10350 Hammerly Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 Hammerly Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10350 Hammerly Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd offer parking?
No, 10350 Hammerly Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10350 Hammerly Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd have a pool?
No, 10350 Hammerly Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10350 Hammerly Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10350 Hammerly Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10350 Hammerly Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10350 Hammerly Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
