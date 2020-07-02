Rent Calculator
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM
1034 GLOBE ST
1034 Globe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1034 Globe Street, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NICE CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME
(RLNE3702443)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1034 GLOBE ST have any available units?
1034 GLOBE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1034 GLOBE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1034 GLOBE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 GLOBE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 GLOBE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1034 GLOBE ST offer parking?
No, 1034 GLOBE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1034 GLOBE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 GLOBE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 GLOBE ST have a pool?
No, 1034 GLOBE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1034 GLOBE ST have accessible units?
No, 1034 GLOBE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 GLOBE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 GLOBE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 GLOBE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 GLOBE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
