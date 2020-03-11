Rent Calculator
10326 Bell Gardens Drive
10326 Bell Gardens Drive
10326 Bell Gardens Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10326 Bell Gardens Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Three bedroom house with fresh paint and hardwood flooring. Kitchen upgraded to granite. Fireplace and high ceilings.Two car garage and two extra parking places.Courtyard style backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive have any available units?
10326 Bell Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive have?
Some of 10326 Bell Gardens Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10326 Bell Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Bell Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Bell Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10326 Bell Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Bell Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10326 Bell Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10326 Bell Gardens Drive has a pool.
Does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 10326 Bell Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Bell Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10326 Bell Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.
