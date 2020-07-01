All apartments in Houston
10318 Royal Oaks Dr.

10318 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10318 Royal Oaks Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Very nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath home on Fontaine Place. Home features hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The garage has been converted to a den and made available is a 2 car carport.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4364346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. have any available units?
10318 Royal Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10318 Royal Oaks Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. offers parking.
Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. have a pool?
No, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10318 Royal Oaks Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

