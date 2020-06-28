Rent Calculator
Last updated April 15 2020 at 8:50 PM
10282 Longmont Dr 39/7
10282 Longmont Drive
·
Location
10282 Longmont Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Lovely Townhome near Briar Forest and Beltway 8 - Fantastic location! See this two story 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home today.
Excellent Condition. All appliances furnished. Immediate move in.
Two master bedrooms. Great floor plan for room mates!
(RLNE3466590)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 have any available units?
10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 currently offering any rent specials?
10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 pet-friendly?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 offer parking?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 does not offer parking.
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 have a pool?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 does not have a pool.
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 have accessible units?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 does not have accessible units.
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10282 Longmont Dr 39/7 does not have units with air conditioning.
