Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2
10220 Memorial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10220 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
$2,068-$2,268
#20 - 2nd Level - Pool View, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, plank flooring, washer/dryer included. Available 11/15/16. Special price: $1,964.
$750 DEPOSIT. $40 APP FEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 have any available units?
10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 have?
Some of 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 pet-friendly?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 offer parking?
Yes, 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 offers parking.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 have a pool?
Yes, 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 has a pool.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 have accessible units?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr Unit: 2X2 does not have units with dishwashers.
