Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10220 Memorial Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10220 Memorial Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10220 Memorial Dr
10220 Memorial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10220 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT CORPORATE APARTMENT. FULLY FURNITURE WITH A CURVE SMART TV IN THE LIVING ROOM,BOSE SURROUND SYSTEM. QUEEN SIDE BED IN THE BEDROOM.KITCHEN FULLY FURNITURE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have any available units?
10220 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10220 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr offer parking?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr
Houston, TX 77034
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston