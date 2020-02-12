All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

10220 Memorial Dr

10220 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10220 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT CORPORATE APARTMENT. FULLY FURNITURE WITH A CURVE SMART TV IN THE LIVING ROOM,BOSE SURROUND SYSTEM. QUEEN SIDE BED IN THE BEDROOM.KITCHEN FULLY FURNITURE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Memorial Dr have any available units?
10220 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10220 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr offer parking?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have a pool?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 Memorial Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 Memorial Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

