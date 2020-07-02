1017 Nantucket Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning town-home in a desired and gated community of Weshaven Estates. Front unit with beautiful red door. Parking space for four cars perfect for when guests come visit. Large open layout and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Designated laundry room with great storage space. Bonus room attached to master great for a home office. Spacious back yard, RARELY found in a town-home with pool area, fire pit and grill fantastic for family gatherings. DON'T MISS OUT! APPLY TODAY!!!