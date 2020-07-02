All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:38 PM

1017 Nantucket Drive

1017 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Nantucket Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning town-home in a desired and gated community of Weshaven Estates. Front unit with beautiful red door. Parking space for four cars perfect for when guests come visit. Large open layout and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Designated laundry room with great storage space. Bonus room attached to master great for a home office. Spacious back yard, RARELY found in a town-home with pool area, fire pit and grill fantastic for family gatherings. DON'T MISS OUT! APPLY TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
1017 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Nantucket Drive have?
Some of 1017 Nantucket Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Nantucket Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1017 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Nantucket Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Nantucket Drive has a pool.
Does 1017 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1017 Nantucket Drive has accessible units.
Does 1017 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Nantucket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

