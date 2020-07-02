1014 Shelterwood Drive

Clean and ready for Immediate Move-in! Kitchen comes with NEW Stainless Refrigerator + Stainless Prep table/Island. Washer and Dryer included! Wood floors! Detached 2 car garage with extra refrigerator. Pets allowed case by case with landlord approval and additional pet deposit. Huge Yard! Living room plus additional Den also makes a great study/office.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
