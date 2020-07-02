All apartments in Houston
1014 Shelterwood Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 5:12 PM

1014 Shelterwood Drive

1014 Shelterwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Shelterwood Drive, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and ready for Immediate Move-in! Kitchen comes with NEW Stainless Refrigerator + Stainless Prep table/Island. Washer and Dryer included! Wood floors! Detached 2 car garage with extra refrigerator. Pets allowed case by case with landlord approval and additional pet deposit. Huge Yard! Living room plus additional Den also makes a great study/office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Shelterwood Drive have any available units?
1014 Shelterwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Shelterwood Drive have?
Some of 1014 Shelterwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Shelterwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Shelterwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Shelterwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Shelterwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Shelterwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Shelterwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1014 Shelterwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Shelterwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Shelterwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1014 Shelterwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Shelterwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1014 Shelterwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Shelterwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Shelterwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

