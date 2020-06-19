All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10138 Hazelhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10138 Hazelhurst Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:10 PM

10138 Hazelhurst Drive

10138 Hazelhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10138 Hazelhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in pristine condition. Completely renovated with high end finishes-Quartz counter tops, s/s/appliances, cabinetry...endless updates. Royal Oaks is about 5 minutes away from I-10/Memorial City Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have any available units?
10138 Hazelhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have?
Some of 10138 Hazelhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 Hazelhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10138 Hazelhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 Hazelhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10138 Hazelhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10138 Hazelhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10138 Hazelhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 10138 Hazelhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 10138 Hazelhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10138 Hazelhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
The Dacoma
3900 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston