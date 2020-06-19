10138 Hazelhurst Drive, Houston, TX 77043 Spring Branch West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in pristine condition. Completely renovated with high end finishes-Quartz counter tops, s/s/appliances, cabinetry...endless updates. Royal Oaks is about 5 minutes away from I-10/Memorial City Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have any available units?
10138 Hazelhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10138 Hazelhurst Drive have?
Some of 10138 Hazelhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10138 Hazelhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10138 Hazelhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.