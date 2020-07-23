Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1013 W 30th St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 W 30th St
1013 West 30th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1013 West 30th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 W 30th St have any available units?
1013 W 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1013 W 30th St have?
Some of 1013 W 30th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 W 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 W 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 1013 W 30th St offer parking?
No, 1013 W 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 1013 W 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 W 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W 30th St have a pool?
No, 1013 W 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 1013 W 30th St have accessible units?
No, 1013 W 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 W 30th St has units with dishwashers.
