Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21
10122 Shadow Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10122 Shadow Wood Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spring Branch Condo - Great two bedroom Condo in a small quite community. One story. Rent includes gas, water, and trash. Private patio.
(RLNE3466587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 have any available units?
10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 currently offering any rent specials?
10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 is pet friendly.
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 offer parking?
No, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 does not offer parking.
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 have a pool?
No, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 does not have a pool.
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 have accessible units?
No, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10122 Shadow Wood Dr. #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston