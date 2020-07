Amenities

Cute, cute house on a great street in the Heights! Nice big lot with a built-in brick bar-b-q for your cookouts. Wood floors in the living and bedroom areas, tile counters, and huge windows to let in the light. Two car garage plus a two car carport and a nice, wide, tree-lined street. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, and lawn care.