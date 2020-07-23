All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:41 AM

1011 West 30th Street

1011 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1011 West 30th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 West 30th Street have any available units?
1011 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 West 30th Street have?
Some of 1011 West 30th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 West 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1011 West 30th Street offer parking?
No, 1011 West 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1011 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1011 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 West 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
