1011 West 30th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel key fob access microwave

3 bedrooms; 2 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.