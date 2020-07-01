All apartments in Houston
10102 Elmhurst St.
10102 Elmhurst St.

10102 Elmhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

10102 Elmhurst Street, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Well kept 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Beverly Hills. Home features granite counters in the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. Home is on a corner lot with easy access to 45 south.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4962883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10102 Elmhurst St. have any available units?
10102 Elmhurst St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10102 Elmhurst St. have?
Some of 10102 Elmhurst St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10102 Elmhurst St. currently offering any rent specials?
10102 Elmhurst St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 Elmhurst St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10102 Elmhurst St. is pet friendly.
Does 10102 Elmhurst St. offer parking?
Yes, 10102 Elmhurst St. offers parking.
Does 10102 Elmhurst St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 Elmhurst St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 Elmhurst St. have a pool?
No, 10102 Elmhurst St. does not have a pool.
Does 10102 Elmhurst St. have accessible units?
No, 10102 Elmhurst St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 Elmhurst St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10102 Elmhurst St. does not have units with dishwashers.

