All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10101 S Gessner Rd D408.
Houston, TX
10101 S Gessner Rd D408
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:18 PM
10101 S Gessner Rd D408
10101 S Gessner Rd
No Longer Available
Location
10101 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
carport
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Third Floor, tiled throughout, central air and heat. Stove, refrigerator, disposal included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 have any available units?
10101 S Gessner Rd D408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 have?
Some of 10101 S Gessner Rd D408's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 currently offering any rent specials?
10101 S Gessner Rd D408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 pet-friendly?
No, 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 offer parking?
Yes, 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 offers parking.
Does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 have a pool?
Yes, 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 has a pool.
Does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 have accessible units?
No, 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10101 S Gessner Rd D408 does not have units with dishwashers.
