1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane

1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77073

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,110 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane have any available units?
1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Sycamore Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

