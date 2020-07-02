All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1010 E 32nd St

1010 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 East 32nd Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom One Bath Home For Rent - 2 bedroom one bath for rent

(RLNE5661951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 E 32nd St have any available units?
1010 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1010 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1010 E 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1010 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

