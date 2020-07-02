Rent Calculator
1010 E 32nd St
1010 East 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1010 East 32nd Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom One Bath Home For Rent - 2 bedroom one bath for rent
(RLNE5661951)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 E 32nd St have any available units?
1010 E 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1010 E 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E 32nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1010 E 32nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1010 E 32nd St offer parking?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have a pool?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 E 32nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 E 32nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
