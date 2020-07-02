1 BR, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Living room, Dining room; 700 sq ft; Laundry in unit; Off-street parking; 3 blocks from park; 1/4 mile from I-45 North Freeway; 1/2 mile from N. Main and Airline Drive restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Enid St have any available units?
1009 Enid St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Enid St have?
Some of 1009 Enid St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Enid St currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Enid St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Enid St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Enid St is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Enid St offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Enid St offers parking.
Does 1009 Enid St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Enid St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Enid St have a pool?
No, 1009 Enid St does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Enid St have accessible units?
No, 1009 Enid St does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Enid St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Enid St has units with dishwashers.
