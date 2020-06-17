Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
1004 Park - 10
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1004 Park - 10
1004 Park Ten Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
1004 Park Ten Boulevard, Houston, TX 77084
Energy Corridor
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Buena Vista Town Homes
Landlord pays Water and Gas. (gas heat, cooking and hot water)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Park - 10 have any available units?
1004 Park - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1004 Park - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Park - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Park - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Park - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1004 Park - 10 offer parking?
No, 1004 Park - 10 does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Park - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Park - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Park - 10 have a pool?
No, 1004 Park - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Park - 10 have accessible units?
No, 1004 Park - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Park - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Park - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Park - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Park - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
