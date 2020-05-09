Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1004 MONROE STREET.
1004 MONROE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
1004 MONROE STREET
1004 Monroe Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1004 Monroe Road, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LARGE TWO BEDROOM WITH TWO DINING AND LIVING AREAS.SECOND LIVING CAN BE THIRD BEDROOM. OWNER DOES YARD. NO PETS, $750 SEC DEP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 MONROE STREET have any available units?
1004 MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 1004 MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1004 MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1004 MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 MONROE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 MONROE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
