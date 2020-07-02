Rent Calculator
1002 Melbourne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
1002 Melbourne
1002 Melbourne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1002 Melbourne Street, Houston, TX 77022
Northside Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1002 Melbourne Available 04/01/19 -
(RLNE4671316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 Melbourne have any available units?
1002 Melbourne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1002 Melbourne have?
Some of 1002 Melbourne's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1002 Melbourne currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Melbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Melbourne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Melbourne is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Melbourne offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Melbourne offers parking.
Does 1002 Melbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Melbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Melbourne have a pool?
No, 1002 Melbourne does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Melbourne have accessible units?
No, 1002 Melbourne does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Melbourne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Melbourne has units with dishwashers.
