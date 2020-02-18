All apartments in Houston
/
Houston, TX
/
10014 Green Tree Road
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:15 AM

10014 Green Tree Road

10014 Green Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

10014 Green Tree Road, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located within the top ranked Briargrove Park, the community offers recently rebuilt tennis courts, refurbished pool, community center, and park full of playground equipment. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled and is stunning! Upon entry, youre welcomed into your open living room with vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light, new hardwoods, expansive fireplace with stone surround sound with a spectacular view of the wooded backyard. The chefs kitchen is brand new and features recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, center island with electric cooktop, double ovens, new tile flooring and exceptional storage space. The master retreat is huge (17x15) offering vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, French doors opening to patio and ensuite spa bath. The fully fenced backyard (perfect for furry members of the family!) features a private patio, new professional landscaping and soaring trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 Green Tree Road have any available units?
10014 Green Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10014 Green Tree Road have?
Some of 10014 Green Tree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10014 Green Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
10014 Green Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 Green Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10014 Green Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 10014 Green Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 10014 Green Tree Road offers parking.
Does 10014 Green Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10014 Green Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 Green Tree Road have a pool?
Yes, 10014 Green Tree Road has a pool.
Does 10014 Green Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 10014 Green Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 Green Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10014 Green Tree Road has units with dishwashers.

