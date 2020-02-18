10014 Green Tree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Located within the top ranked Briargrove Park, the community offers recently rebuilt tennis courts, refurbished pool, community center, and park full of playground equipment. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled and is stunning! Upon entry, youre welcomed into your open living room with vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light, new hardwoods, expansive fireplace with stone surround sound with a spectacular view of the wooded backyard. The chefs kitchen is brand new and features recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, center island with electric cooktop, double ovens, new tile flooring and exceptional storage space. The master retreat is huge (17x15) offering vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, French doors opening to patio and ensuite spa bath. The fully fenced backyard (perfect for furry members of the family!) features a private patio, new professional landscaping and soaring trees.