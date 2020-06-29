10007 Braes Forest Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an elegant front yard, upgraded appliances, spacious office with hard floors, vast living room with hard floors and fireplace, secluded driveway with attached garage, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.