10002 Raritan Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable outside, gorgeous inside, 100% renovated!



Charming 3/2/2 - 100% renovated. Spring Branch School District. Location location location! Super close to I-10 and BW8, Memorial City, HEB and City Centre.

Gorgeous light gray tile wood-look floors. Stunning all new open concept kitchen with granite counters, entertainment peninsula and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms. Bonus room leading to patio with forest-like backyard. Stunning mature pines welcome you home.

