Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:41 AM

10002 Raritan Drive

10002 Raritan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10002 Raritan Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable outside, gorgeous inside, 100% renovated! - Property Id: 204450

Charming 3/2/2 - 100% renovated. Spring Branch School District. Location location location! Super close to I-10 and BW8, Memorial City, HEB and City Centre.
Gorgeous light gray tile wood-look floors. Stunning all new open concept kitchen with granite counters, entertainment peninsula and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms. Bonus room leading to patio with forest-like backyard. Stunning mature pines welcome you home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204450
Property Id 204450

(RLNE5465629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 Raritan Drive have any available units?
10002 Raritan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10002 Raritan Drive have?
Some of 10002 Raritan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10002 Raritan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10002 Raritan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 Raritan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10002 Raritan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10002 Raritan Drive offer parking?
No, 10002 Raritan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10002 Raritan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10002 Raritan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 Raritan Drive have a pool?
No, 10002 Raritan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10002 Raritan Drive have accessible units?
No, 10002 Raritan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 Raritan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10002 Raritan Drive has units with dishwashers.

