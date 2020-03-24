909 Yabers CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom home with sleek stained concrete flooring, open living concept, spacious master with walk in closet. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with no homes built behind you can enjoy country living in your private back yard