Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4713 Castleman dr

4713 Castleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Castleman Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4713 Castleman dr Available 08/01/19 Updated Austin's Colony 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/granite and designer touches - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st Elegant, Updated 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath House, 2 Car Garage w/auto door opener, Large Backyard. Updated White Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher & Side by Side Refrigerator w/water & ice, Subway tile backsplash. Living Area has soaring 20ft ceilings, Fireplace, faux wood flooring downstairs, Master Suite Downstairs with Double Vanity,walk in closet, Upstairs has 3 beds & 1 bath w/updated vanity, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & Living. Community Parks and Pool, Basketball courts, & Playground.Easy commute to downtown, airport and employers

(RLNE3698703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Castleman dr have any available units?
4713 Castleman dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 4713 Castleman dr have?
Some of 4713 Castleman dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Castleman dr currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Castleman dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Castleman dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Castleman dr is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Castleman dr offer parking?
Yes, 4713 Castleman dr offers parking.
Does 4713 Castleman dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4713 Castleman dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Castleman dr have a pool?
Yes, 4713 Castleman dr has a pool.
Does 4713 Castleman dr have accessible units?
No, 4713 Castleman dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Castleman dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Castleman dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4713 Castleman dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4713 Castleman dr does not have units with air conditioning.
