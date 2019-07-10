Amenities
4713 Castleman dr Available 08/01/19 Updated Austin's Colony 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/granite and designer touches - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st Elegant, Updated 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath House, 2 Car Garage w/auto door opener, Large Backyard. Updated White Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher & Side by Side Refrigerator w/water & ice, Subway tile backsplash. Living Area has soaring 20ft ceilings, Fireplace, faux wood flooring downstairs, Master Suite Downstairs with Double Vanity,walk in closet, Upstairs has 3 beds & 1 bath w/updated vanity, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & Living. Community Parks and Pool, Basketball courts, & Playground.Easy commute to downtown, airport and employers
(RLNE3698703)