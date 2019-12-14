All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

15213 BULLACE ST

15213 Bullace Street · No Longer Available
Location

15213 Bullace Street, Hornsby Bend, TX 78724

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15213 Bullace St 78724 4 bed 2.5 bath 2 story all vinyl wood floors $1495 - Updated two story home with vinyl wood floors throughout, two car garage, freshly painted, immediate move in, easy access to 130 toll.

(RLNE3635000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15213 BULLACE ST have any available units?
15213 BULLACE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15213 BULLACE ST have?
Some of 15213 BULLACE ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15213 BULLACE ST currently offering any rent specials?
15213 BULLACE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15213 BULLACE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 15213 BULLACE ST is pet friendly.
Does 15213 BULLACE ST offer parking?
Yes, 15213 BULLACE ST offers parking.
Does 15213 BULLACE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15213 BULLACE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15213 BULLACE ST have a pool?
No, 15213 BULLACE ST does not have a pool.
Does 15213 BULLACE ST have accessible units?
No, 15213 BULLACE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 15213 BULLACE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 15213 BULLACE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15213 BULLACE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 15213 BULLACE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

